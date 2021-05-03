IRECoP will help reduce air, water pollution in West Mamprusi

Municipal Chief Executive MCE of West Mamprusi, Mr Aremeyaw Somo Lucky, others

Source: Zoomlion Ghana Limited

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of West Mamprusi, Mr Aremeyaw Somo Lucky, has stated that the construction of the Integrated Recycling and Composting Plant (IRECoP) being initiated by Zoomlion Ghana Limited ( ZGL) in partnership with the government will help reduce air and water pollution in the area.

According to him, the IRECoP comes in at a time when unmanaged waste in the area pollutes the air and water bodies, adding that the people of the area would heave a sigh of relief due to the enormous benefits associated with the plant.



The MCE made this statement on Friday (April 30, 2021,) when Parliamentary Select Committees on Local Government, Works and Housing, and Environment Science and Environment paid a working visit to the construction site at West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region.



“I think this is a good project. It will reduce pollution in the area," Hon Somo-Lucky said.



He also intimated that the project will create jobs for the teeming youth in the area, noting that it would help solve the unemployment challenges that have bedevilled the region .



However, he revealed that the 2-acre project site, which is 3 kilometers from Walewale, has been fraught with challenges due to the lack of understanding between farmers and chiefs, hence the project site was changed to its present location.

“They realised that the land was not suitable so they had to come to West Mamprusi to do it here," the MCE emphasised.



He indicated that even though monies had not been paid to the chiefs, yet for the acquisition of the land, approval has been given by the traditional authorities and the assembly for the project to kick-start.



The overly elated MCE later commended ZGL for bringing such a project to their area and pledged his unflinching support for the project.



A member of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Environment Science and Technology, Hon Gizella Tetteh Agbotui, expressed concern on the depletion of the ecosystem in the area due to the destruction of trees as a result of the project.



The Awutu Senya West MP, therefore, advised the contractors of the project to plant more trees in and around the project site to boost the area's ecosystem.