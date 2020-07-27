Press Releases

ISSAPR holds a one-day training on Election and Security Reporting

Participants at the training programme

The Institute of Security, Safety and Policy Research, a civil society organization and security think tank has held a one-day training and capacity building programme on Election and Security Reporting for media practitioners in the Greater Accra region to build their capacities in monitoring and reporting on elections and security related issues.

The training programme is part of ISSAPR’s nationwide training activities for stakeholders including the media, security agencies, political parties, chiefs and opinion leaders and the youth towards ensuring peace before, during and after the 2020 elections.



Participants drawn from various media houses were taken through topics such as role of media in peace and security, elections and conflicts in Africa, role of media in peace building during elections and internal security and election monitoring.



Speaking at the event, the Director of Research, Policy Analysis and Training at the Institute, Mr. Moses Jatuat underscored the need for the media to exhibit high level of professionalism in security and election reportage so as to help in maintaining the existing peace and stability of Ghana and was hopeful the training which will be held throughout the country will equip media professionals with the necessary skills to provide excellent reportage on election and security coverage as the nation inches into the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.



Facilitators of the training event included Security Analyst and Chief Executive Officer of Kazz Group, Mr. Adam Bonaa, Lawyer and Lecturer in Security and Intelligence at the University of Professional Studies, Mr. Sammy Darko, Executive Director of Jatikay Center for Human Security and Peacebuilding, Mr. Adib Saani, and Executive Director of the Institute of Security, Safety and Policy Research, Mr. Sadiq Adu-Twum.

Participants at the event expressed satisfaction with the training and called on ISSAPR to organize more such programmes to equip the media in Ghana in issues of conflict, peace security.









Source: ISSAPR

