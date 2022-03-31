ISSER opens new office complex with digital centre

Director of ISSER, Professor Peter Quartey

The Institute of Statistical, Social, and Economic Research (ISSER) at the University of Ghana has opened a new ultra-modern office complex and digital centre aimed at enhancing learning and research.

The GH¢10million facility was funded from ISSER’s internally generated funds and comprises an office complex, a digital centre or data hub, a library complex, seminar rooms and a gymnasium, among others.



Speaking at the inauguration, Director of ISSER, Professor Peter Quartey, said the building the facility became necessary to meet demands of the fast-growing institute, and also to enhance teaching and learning.



“The construction of this building became necessary as the Institute needs additional spaces and improved facilities to complement its continued growth,” he said.



Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Nana Aba Amfo, commended ISSER for being proactive in putting up the facility to promote effective learning and research on campus.



“This building not only enhances the Institute’s ability to accommodate growth of its community – staff, students, alumni, local and international collaborators – but is also proof of its preparedness to break new barriers in research, training and advocacy, and contribute effectively on the national and international stage.

“That aside, we are all witnesses to the efforts the Institute makes all year long to produce quality research and training, and to build bridges between the business community, academia and policymakers – through publications such as the State of the Ghanaian Economy Report; and advocacy events such as the quarterly Post-Budget Statement Reviews, the Development Dialogue, among others.



As a university, we recognise that we are as strong as our constituent units. Consequently, achieving the University of Ghana’s strategic objective to become a research-intensive university over the next decade depends on the collective efforts and successes of our various units – and that is why we value and take great pride in ISSER’s sustained performance and progress,” she said.



Speaking on behalf of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Minister for Public Enterprises, Joseph Cudjoe, encouraged ISSER to continue publishing independent, well-researched reports that reflect the true nature of the country’s economic and social status, in order to serve as a guide for government in policy formulation.



“In this day when rapid publication output and quick research outcomes are valued over robust and high-quality research with long-term benefits, and when accurate data is hard to come by, the presence of ISSER as an independent, credible and effective research institute is absolutely critical.



“I urge you to safeguard ISSER’s strong name and reputation by always staying true to its values and the intent of its founding, for in this lies the unique strength of this institute,” he said.