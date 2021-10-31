ISSER to launch state of Ghanaian economy report 2020

Professor Peter Quartey, Economist and Director of ISSER

The Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) of the University of Ghana is to launch the “State of the Ghanaian Economy Report (SGER) 2020” on November 02, this year.

The Institute will also review the third quarter of the 2021 Economic Performance of the country.



A brief on the event described the report as a comprehensive and independent eight-chapter report that discussed “performance of various sectors of the economy with an optional chapter focusing on a relevant sector of the economy.”



It said the optional chapter of the 2020 edition was on COVID-19 and social interventions in Ghana.

The brief said two more works by the Institute – impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Ghana-2021 and the COVID-19 Business Tracker Survey in Ghana, published in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme, would be unveiled.



ISSER is the research wing of the College of Humanities, University of Ghana, and engages in policy relevant research with findings intended to help policy makers on the best policy decisions to make for national development.