IT hub holds stakeholders' meeting on improving digital economy

Ghana Tech Lab

Source: GNA

Yison Tech Hub, an Information Technology firm (IT) based in Wa, in collaboration with the Ghana Tech Lab, has held a stakeholder consultative engagement to discuss ways of improving the local economy for job creation through digital technology.

The engagement was also to create the platform for the stakeholders to discuss the potentials and opportunities, the gaps, challenges, strategies, and policies for transforming the local economy through mobile applications.



Mr Issahaque M. Serikpera Naa, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Yison Tech Hub, addressing the meeting, said the mobile application had become a tool for economic transformation in a world of technological advancement.



The programme, which was on the theme: “The role of Mobile Application in transforming the local economy for jobs creation and economic development”, brought together stakeholders from the private and public sectors.



Mr Serikoera Naa said the outcome of the engagement would feed into the development of a policy document that would be incorporated into a well-structured and informed curriculum for its training activities.



“It will help us to develop a road map for achieving a sustainable local digital economy through mobile application transformation in the Upper West Region.

“The use of mobile application technology can drive innovation, economic growth and jobs creation in many key sectors such as finance, health, education, transport, agriculture, arts and culture of the economy and allows for greater interconnection of markets within the country and the rest of the world”, he explained.



Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister in a speech read on his behalf lauded Yison Tech Hub for the initiative and said it would help create jobs for the teeming youth in the region in the IT sector considering the fewer available job opportunities in the public sector.



“The youth need to be introduced to coding at an early stage in life and our schools should take the lead in that.



“The Ghana Education Service has to revisit its curricula to introduce ICT as a subject, which has exposed most pupils to Information Technology”, he said.



The Regional Minister, thus, said the complementary role of the private sector such as Yison Tech Hub is very critical in the development and training of the youth in the mobile application.