Ibrahim Mahama displays his two luxury boats on social media

Collage of Ibrahim Mahama's displaying his luxury speed boats

For the rich and wealthy, the art of collectibles never ceases as has been seen severally of how often, they buy and own arrays of luxury items.

For Ghanaian business mogul, Ibrahim Mahama, he has never shied away from displaying his collectibles on social media, just as he recently did when he displayed his luxury speed boats for cruise.



With the caption; “Always have a backup plan … happy holidays,” the brother of former President John Dramani Mahama shared not only one, but two of the luxury speed boats docked on the beach of an unknown location.



The model of the two boats show that they might have been purchased from American manufacturer of luxury boats, Chris-Craft, as was displayed on the boat seats.



Each boat is estimated to cost around $250,000, according to siyachts.com. It has the capacity to run on 300 horse power with a fuel capacity of 185 gallons.

The boat has a length of 34 feet and can run on 35 engine hours.



Watch the video below:





MA/AE