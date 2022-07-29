Identity theft tops fraud in capital market

The public is being cautioned on exposing their personal details

Quarterly Fraud Report by the Bank of Ghana indicates that Identity theft is one of the most prevalent fraudulent acts on the market in recent times.

Identity theft enables fraudsters to hack into their victim’s emails and confidential details and issue instructions to their banks for money transfers.



The Bank of Ghana indicates that many innocent people have fallen victims to these acts.

The Central Bank has therefore cautioned the public to be vigilant and cautious of exposing their personal details in public, particularly after transactions in the banks.



Head of Conduct Supervision Unit of Bank of Ghana, Augustine Donkor, gave the caution when he schooled officers of the Ghana Immigration Service, at a financial literacy workshop in Tamale.