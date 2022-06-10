0
Menu
Business

If you can’t subsidize LPG prices, don’t tax it – LPG Marketers to government

Goil LPG LPG prices on the rise

Fri, 10 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government charged to remove taxes on LPG

18% tax imposed on LPG

LPG has an elastic demand, Kumi

Calls for the removal of taxes on petroleum products have intensified as the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Marketers Association have reiterated the need for government to consider the move.

The association have noted that this is the only way consumption of LPG can be increased and sustained in the future.

Speaking to JoyNews, Vice President of the association, Gabriel Kumi described government’s failure to address these concerns as sad.

He said, “This is a product West Africa needs. In Ghana, we are not subsidising, but rather putting 18% tax on the product. If you can’t subsidise a product like what your neighbouring countries are doing, why put a tax on it.”

“So, we as an association have identified the problem and have been calling on the government for the past four years to consider removing these taxes on the product. We are not saying by removing the taxes, every Ghanaian will use LPG, but the product has an elastic demand.”

He further said that “every single pesewa you remove from the product goes a long way to affect its consumption.”

“We believe when the 18% tax when remove will rope in a lot more people to use LPG.”

In the first four months of 2021, total LPG consumed was estimated at 113,194 kilogramme This is compared with 99.427 kilogramme during the same period in 2022.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo gov't promoting LGBTQ+ 'nonsense' - Tamale MP alleges
Akufo-Addo never took ex-gratia as minister, MP – Captain Smart
Ken Agyapong discontinues his defamation case against Kevin Taylor
Adom-Otchere claps back at Togbe Afede
Sam George ‘teases’ as pro-LGBTQ+ billboard is pulled down
Adom-Otchere lives by his stomach – Togbe Afede jabs
Why Togbe Afede gave Adom-Otchere his BMW 7 series for his wedding
Dancehall giant Sonni Balli is dead
E-Levy and 'failed' John Mahama are our weapons for election 2024 - Nana Akomea
Businessman claims ownership of Medikal’s mansion; drags him, others to court
Related Articles: