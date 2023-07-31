If your employee isn't growing, your company isn't growing either – Anthony Dzamefe

Chief Executive Officer of Caveman Watches, Anthony Dzamefe

The Chief Executive Officer of Caveman Watches, Anthony Dzamefe has stated that employees play a critical role in the growth and overall success of a company.

Speaking on Metro TV's Leadership 360 show hosted by Dr. Victor Abbey on ‘Leadership and Innovation’, Dzamefe emphasised that the stagnation of employees directly impacts a company's growth trajectory.



"If your employee is not growing, your company is not growing either," he asserted.



Dr. Abbey further questioned Dzamefe about his views on adopting a regimented approach to management.



In response, Dzamefe expressed his belief that a one-size-fits-all approach does not yield the best results. He highlighted the individuality of employees and the importance of human resource management in driving company success.



"Every employee is different, and that's why human resource management is key to the success of a company," Dzamefe explained.

While acknowledging that certain core values of a company might remain unchanged, he stressed that flexible methodologies tailored to suit the unique needs of workers are instrumental in fostering a conducive work environment.



Dzamefe's core philosophy revolves around aligning employee growth with their strengths.



"If you put a limit to the growth of your employee, your company won't also grow," he argued.



The discussion highlighted the importance of a progressive work culture that nurtures talent, encourages skill development, and provides opportunities for employees to thrive.



Dzamefe's insights shed light on the symbiotic relationship between employee growth and the overall success of a company.