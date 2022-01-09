Ignore 'simregistrationupdate.mtn.com.gh' portal; it's not for ongoing exercise – MTN

MTN Ghana is urging its customers to follow the two-step process to get their SIMs registered

MTN Ghana has asked its clients to ignore a widely-circulated message on social media, which portrays the following portal: simregistrationupdate.mtn.com.gh, as being used for the ongoing SIM re-registration exercise.

A statement from the mobile network operator said: "Dear customer, our attention has been drawn to a link purporting to be a link for SIM registration. Please note that this portal is not meant for the current SIM registration exercise as suggested in the messages circulating".



The telco giant urged its subscribers to rather following the widely-advertised two-step process in re-registering their SIMs.



"For the current SIM registration, please follow the two-step process outlined below to register your number: 1. Dial *404# and follow the prompt to link your Ghana card to your SIM number; 2. Visit and MTN registration point for your biometric capture".

"You'll need your Ghana card, GhanaPost GPS address, unique code (Dial *400# to retrieve your unique code)", the statement added.



MTN emphasised: "Remember, the link pictured below, which is circulating on social media, is not for the current SIM registration exercise", indicating: "All official communication will be posted on our official social media handles and website".



