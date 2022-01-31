Illegal migrants smuggle cocoa, other goods to Ivory Coast - CDD report

File photo of a packed cocoa beans

A report by the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has revealed that illegal migrants, mostly Ivorians enter Western North Region using unapproved routes.



It further indicated that these Ivorians while trading with the businessmen in the community, smuggle cocoa and other agricultural produce into their country of origin - Ivory Coast.

Speaking at a press conference held in Accra on Monday, January 31, 2022, CDD Programmes manager, Paul Nana Kwabena Aborampah Mensah said, "At Hwemehaa in the Western North region, the volunteer reported that illegal migrants (Ivorians) are using unapproved routes into the community for trading and smuggling of agricultural inputs and cocoa from the community Ivory Coast."



He, therefore, called on security agencies to intensify patrols at the country's borders to ensure the safety of people who live at the border towns.



Meanwhile, land borders remain closed to avoid the importation of coronavirus.