0
Menu
Business

Implement growth-focused policies to attract private investment – World Bank to Ghana

David Malpass David Malpass, World Bank Group President

Thu, 21 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s inflation for March 2022 hits 19.4%

Cedi struggles against US dollar in first quarter of 2022

Rating agencies downgrade Ghana’s credit worthiness

President of the World Bank Group, David Malpass has called on the Government of Ghana to implement stringent policies aimed at attracting private investment from citizens and foreigners.

This approach, according to the Bretton Woods institution is rather key for countries such as Ghana in order to pave way for sustained economic growth from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Speaking at a press conference to open the 2022 Spring Meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, David Malpass advocated for growth-focused policies that will woo key investors for Ghana.

“Countries should put in place policies that are strong that attract local and foreign investment. It’s very important for such policies to be growth policies. There’s been a tendency to have too much emphasis on government led investment which doesn’t add to the competiveness and productivity that is needed,” the World Bank president said.

“On Eurobonds, its important countries use proceeds effectively now after they borrow. The borrowed money needs to be used very effectively. And my worry is that hasn’t been the case in certain countries and they are left with unsustainable debt,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ghana is among many other developing countries which is currently dealing with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation figures and impact from the Russia-Ukraine tensions.

The ongoing conflict has resulted in food and fuel price hikes which have impacted significantly on the cost of living in Ghana.

Ghana’s increasing public debt stock which is now GH¢351.8 billion as at December 2021, coupled with the depreciation of the local currency, downgrades by rating agencies among others has left the nation in what some economists have described as economic distress.

But to mitigate this, government has introduced a number revenue mobilisation measures and announced expenditure cuts to sustain the fiscal position of the country.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I can count the number of times my husband slept with me – Xandy
Godfred Dame too good for NDC’s lawyers - Soprano
Akufo-Addo commiserates with Dag Heward-Mills
Meet the undefeated MP who has never said a word in parliament
Sacked Nigeria assistant coach reveals why they lost to Ghana
Stephen Appiah makes damning corruption allegations against ex-Juventus Director, Luciano Moggi
JM must change Jane Naana if he wants to win 2024 elections - Ben Ephson
It will be difficult for NDC to win 2024 with Bawumia as NPP flagbearer - Ben Ephson
'I'm glad NDC caucus is seriously studying the Serwaa Broni tapes' - Ablakwa
The 5-minute meeting in Abuja Stadium that decided Ghana's fate in World Cup play-off
Related Articles: