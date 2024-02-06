Implementing Emission Levy nationwide is bogus – CEO of Samamiah Shipping Company

File photo

The Chief Executive of Samamiah Shipping Company, Samuel Mascot Amiah, has described the nationwide implementation of the emissions levy as bogus.

The astute businessman lamented that he does not understand why the government is implementing the policy on a national scale.



The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has announced the commencement of the implementation of the Emissions Levy Act, 2023 (Act 1112) from Thursday, February 1, 2024.



It explained that the Act will impose a levy on carbon dioxide equivalent emissions on internal combustion engine vehicles.



The GRA emphasised that the move aligns with the government’s commitment to addressing greenhouse gas emissions.



But Mr. Amiah indicated that “I still don’t understand the rationale behind the introduction of the emission charge to be introduced in Ghana.

Why the charge, and what will the money be used for? Why should every vehicle have to pay emission charges, new and old? If new vehicles do not emit carbon monoxide, then why should they pay an emissions tax? Not fair”.



He suggested that the whole thing needs to be reviewed, if not scrapped.



In his view, Ghanaians will soon end up paying for the air we breathe in Ghana.



Using the United Kingdom as an example, he said the emission levy is nationwide but implemented in cities. Even in outer London, some areas are not affected. You only pay when you enter the zones applicable.



He claims that pollution fees are often imposed on industrialised countries that have adopted electric vehicles to address the issue of climate change.

He stated that Ghana has not reached a point where electric cars are common enough to justify the implementation of an emissions levy.



“This does not make sense. What are they going to use the levy collected for? Some of the capitalist countries have accepted that their heavily industrialised systems have polluted the air. As a result, they have agreed that they should compensate other countries like Africa for their efforts to clean the air. The UK implements this policy in a localised manner, not nationwide.



Already, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) announced its decision to increase fare increase in response to the implementation of the Emissions Levy Act, 2023 (Act 1112).