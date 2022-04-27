Implementing neutrality allowances to spike inflationary pressures – Austin Gamey

Austin Gamey, Labour expert

National inflation hits 19.4% - GSS

CLOGSAG embarks on strike over neutrality allowances



We’re still on strike – CLOGSAG



Labour export, Austin Gamey has cautioned of further inflation hikes due to ongoing worker union agitations and calls on the government to implement neutrality allowances for Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG).



Recent figures released by the Ghana Statistical Service showed national inflation for March 2022 hit 19.4 percent - a 3.7 percentage point higher than the 15.7 percent recorded in February 2022.



Reacting to the development in an interview, Austin Gamey called on government to instead of heeding to the calls to rather make upward adjustments to the salaries of civil servants.



He added that a decision to implement the neutrality allowances could place further inflationary pressure on the economy which is currently facing some challenges.

“There is a way out. They can always negotiate, such that instead of an allowance, if they have to make some adjustment in their wage level, the base pay level, not at the tripartite meeting but their own meetings. Adjust their pay a bit, instead of the neutrality allowance which will be latched onto by others. Or find something else to do, because the current language is very problematic and should not be introduced in the first place,” he is quoted Citi Business News.



“So clearly what we are doing to ourselves now will only trigger further inflationary pressures in this country and all of us will live to suffer the consequences for it,” he added.



Meanwhile, members of CLOGSAG on April 21, 2022 embarked on a strike action due to the government's inability to pay the neutrality allowances which was earlier agreed upon on January 20 this year.



The neutrality allowance is a payment aimed at ensuring civil and local government workers do not engage in partisan politics while conducting their affairs while serving in their various offices.



Meanwhile, a cross-section of Ghanaians are questioning the demands of CLOGSAG, saying that public servants are required to be neutral, therefore, they should not be paid for not engaging in political activities.