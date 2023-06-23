Imposition of taxes on sanitary pads is cardinal sin – Speaker of Parliament

Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has described as cardinal sin the imposition of taxes on sanitary pads.

This follows a petition from some gender based groups for scrapping of the 25% tax on sanitary pads.



Speaking on the floor, Mr. Bagbin further questioned why parliament allowed such a tax to be slapped on such items adding it is unconscionable.



He further assured parliament will work on the petition and ensure the 2024 budget does not contain such a tax.

“When should we pass a law imposing tax on sanitary pads? This is unconscionable, it’s a cardinal sin. The House shouldn’t have allowed it at all. This house you have allowed it. You know the impact of that law on human resource development or the development of that it’s immeasurable.



“That is why after suspending seating I have to attend to them. I have a copy of the petition and we have to take immediate action to prevent whoever, if it’s the Minister proposing that, to take it off. The next budget it cannot appear, it cannot be a tax,” Mr. Bagbin stated.



He continued: “Please I take a very serious view on this matter. It was even raised at a forum in Tamale.”