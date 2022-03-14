Improve domestic food production to check rising inflation - Economist urges govt

File photo: Foodstuff displayed in a market

Government has been admonished to implement stringent measures aimed at improving domestic food production.



The call, made by Economist, Courage Martey, is required to reduce the rising cost of food items on the market and check inflation which has spiked to 15.7 percent in February 2022.



Reacting to the development in an interaction with Citi Business News, Courage Martey opined the rising inflation figures could get worse if domestic food production remains low.

“Given the fact that there’s significant food price volatility, the government may want to implement policies that improve on food productivity and within this context, it is a bit disheartening to read that government has slashed the subsidies on fertilizers under the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative. What that means is that farmers will now have to source for additional fertilizers at more expensive rates, and that will mean upward pressure on food prices in the near term,” he is quoted by Citi Business News.



“We understand that the government would want to cut down cost in this difficult fiscal situation but we think that choosing this approach to cut cost might just be the wrong option in this situation. The government must rather invest in the area of domestic food production to substitute the more expensive imports that we’re likely to get from the rest of the world,” Martey added.



The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) last week announced that food inflation was one of the main drivers for the recent hike in inflation figures in the country.



The overall inflation rate for February 2022 increased to 15.7 percent, representing a 1.8 percent increase in the rate compared to the 13.9 percent earlier recorded in January this year.



Meanwhile, other factors that influenced Ghana’s recent inflation hike were; food, housing, water, electricity, fuel and transport.