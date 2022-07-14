Include private sector in distribution end of energy value chain – ACEP

Policy Lead on Climate Change and Energy Transition at ACEP, Charles Ofori

The Policy Lead on Climate Change and Energy Transition at the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP), Mr Charles Ofori, has suggested to government to involve the private sector in the distribution end of the energy value chain.



Mr Charles Ofori gave this advice during a budget forum monitored by Ghanaian Times in Accra last Thursday organised by the Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI).



He said, “We believe private sector participation in a transparent manner and on the basis of merit and not just a person’s affiliation to a party or the other would be essential and improve revenue generation in the sector.”



The budget forum was organized to discuss issues on energy and mining, health, and education.

Mr Ofori added that it was important to tackle the inefficiencies in the distribution end of the energy value chain because it is critical for revenue generation.



He also stated that the debt accumulation in the energy sector could be blamed on the distribution end of the value chain.



“Commercial and Distribution losses do not allow a recovery of the cost incurred because of that it is unable to pay off the debt along the value chain,” he said.



He stressed that the government needs to put in place measures to protect and safeguard the energy sector.



