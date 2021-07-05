Increase in fuel prices affecting market – Kaneshie Market women

Source: Michael Agyiri, contributor

Traders at the Kaneshie Market in Accra have lamented on the persistent increase in fuel pricing saying it has effected a general increase in prices of goods which has also affected the purchasing power of their customers.

Speaking to some of the traders, they told Oman Channel that the recent price increases in fuel coupled with the current economic situation in the country has greatly impacted their market.



They are not buying, everyone is complaining of economic hardship. People are complaining about the prices of the goods so when we come to the market these days, we unable to sell much. The current economic situation is bad, fuel prices have also been increased. Now I spend almost GHC15 on transport just to come to the market. Our customers come to us and they are not unable to buy as much as they used to buy,” a trader stated.



“I sell garden eggs and Okro but because of current prices of fuel, the prices of the goods has also gone up. Customers do not buy like they used to and because of that we sometimes we incur loses,” another market woman complained

This year alone fuel prices in Ghana has seen an increase on multiple occasions including a recent 12% increase which was effected by the introduction of some taxes by the government as well as an increase in prices on the international market.



Regardless of the prevailing economic conditions in the country, the market women called on their fellow unemployed women to get into trading as a means of survival which they said is better than staying unemployed.



