Increase in lorry fares from Monday untrue - GPRTU

Transport fares is expected to go up shpuld government fail to adhere to their call to reduce fuel

• Fuel prices have been increased by 7%

•GPRTU warns of a possible increase in transport fares



•GPRTU is in talks with the government to reduce fuel taxes



The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), has said even though there are plans to adjust transport fares, the specific date has not to been announced.



According to the General Secretary, Godfred Abulbira Adogma, the union is in talks with the government to scrap some taxes and levies on petroleum and will go ahead with the fare increment should government fail to adhere to their request.



He told eyewitness news on Citi FM that, the report suggesting transport fares will be increased on Monday is untrue.

“We have not said anywhere that lorry fares will be increased on Monday. We have tabled out certain things with the Ministry, but when the discussions fail, we will have no option other than to adjust our fares to cushion us from the new prices of fuel.



“So the issue of a specific date of Monday is something we are all surprised. Government should really look at the fuel taxes and remove them because it is not helping,” Adogma explained.



Petroleum prices over the weekend saw an increase of 7% even though the National Petroleum Authority has announced that it will suspend the Price Stabilization and Recovery Levy on petroleum products for two months.



The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) says it will consider increasing transport fares before December if fuel price hikes continue.