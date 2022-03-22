Increase in monetary policy rate to deal with cedi depreciation – Economist

Economist, Dr. Priscillla Twumasi-Baffour

Speculation among business community, cause of cedi depreciation

Russia-Ukraine crisis contributes to economic crisis



Fuel prices continue rising



Economist at the University of Ghana’s Economics Department, Dr. Priscilla Twumasi Baffour has called on the Bank of Ghana together with the managers of the economy to as a matter of urgency come up with policies that will help deal with the country’s current economic crisis.



She stated that the current crisis ought to be tackled from two perspectives, i.e., the Bank of Ghana and the government, President, economic management team, cabinet, ministers, and managers of the economy.



On the Bank of Ghana’s side, she called for the increment of the monetary policy rate to boost investor confidence and shore up investments in the country.



“On the monetary side, I expect that the monetary policy committee ought to act fast and quick at the moment to sort of increase the policy rate to give a signal to the market to restore a bit of confidence because of the high inflation rate we are also currently facing.

Returns on investments are basically negative in terms of small so people would want to find alternative investments elsewhere all putting pressure on the currency. If we are able to, for example, increase the policy rate so that interest rates will pick up its an indication to the market that all hope is not lost at least there is some that we can still salvage.”



Dr. Twumasi-Baffour further stated that an increase in investment will have a rippling effect on ex-pump prices of petroleum as fuel prices keep increasing due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.



“When local domestic instruments also turn out to yield positive returns then it means that people who are also looking for alternatives elsewhere, will slow down on that bit and that demand side could come down. That will also feed in on the price of petroleum at the pump,” she added.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:







