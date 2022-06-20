Increase in policy rate by BoG failed to reduce inflation – Nana Osei Bonsu

Dr. Ernest Addison is Governor of Bank of Ghana

BoG revises policy rate to 19%

Inflation hits 27.6% in May 2022



Over-dependence on imported building materials affecting housing, PEF boss



Chief Executive of the Private Enterprise Federation Nana Osei Bonsu has indicated that the approach by the Bank of Ghana to reduce inflation has not produced the desired results.



According to him, increasing the monetary policy rate to tackle rising inflation in the country has not helped in reducing inflation.



In a JoyBusiness interview, the PEF boss called the Bank of Ghana to adopt other approaches in dealing with rising inflation.



“Whenever there is inflation and you increase the policy rate, it doesn’t bring inflation down. It actually increases inflation because the banks’ cost of money is going to go high, private sector cost of doing business is also going to go high”.

“So, things are going to go cyclical angle. What we have to do now is how do we tame the inflation.”



Inflation hit 27.6% in May 2022 from 23.6% in April affecting interest rates and the cost of living generally in the country.



Transport (39.0%), Household Equipment and Maintenance (33.8%), Housing, Water, Gas and Electricity (32.3%) and Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages (30.1.6%) were higher than the national average of (27.6%) according to the Ghana Statistical Service.



Nana Osei Bonsu noted that the high demand for imported products by Ghanaians can also be attributed to the rising inflation.



He said,“the dependency on foreign raw materials. Now housing, every Ghanaian wants to own housing…that is the ambition. Why do we continue to use clinker, and cement for building? We can use clay and convert it into bricks. Go to overseas, 90% of the countries are using bricks, why can’t we”, he pointed out.



He further added “so if we depend on local raw materials to create the housing, to build our roads, the dependency on foreign exchange to buy the clinker, to buy the cement will cease and therefore will bring down the prices on the market.”