0
Menu
Business

Increase investments in digital tax collection - Government told

Tax Image File photo

Wed, 7 Sep 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Executive Secretary of African Tax Administration Forum, Logan Wort, has advised African countries, particularly Ghana, to increase investments in digital tax collection systems and tighten taxes on international trade.

He stated that as countries prepare to implement the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, it is critical for them to find new and innovative ways to broaden the tax base (AfCFTA).

He stated that in Ghana, for example, 70% of the economy comes from the informal sector and that unless we find other innovative ways to bring them into the tax net, we will reduce our income because we will be unable to charge certain tariffs (90% of rechargeable tariffs will be eliminated under the new regime) (AfCFTA).

He was speaking on the sidelines of the 7th Tax Congress, which is attempting to devise strategies to deal with revenue shortfalls expected as a result of the implementation of the continental free trade agreement.

He argued that although the digital economy has increased over the last decade by about $3 billion annually, we need to probe the impact on domestic tax.

For this reason, he wants Ghana to invest in the digitalisation of tax administration, advance policies for taxing multinational enterprises.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How Aisha Huang got her Ghana Card
g names at Hassan Ayariga's luxurious 50th birthday party
Why Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel
Labianca saga: Economist vows to 'expose mischief' of Francopat CEO
Helicopter lands forcibly at Achimota over poor visibility
Aisha Huang: National Security handling issue – Immigration
The British-born Ghanaian who is now UK’s first Black Finance Minister
Huang En's Ghana Card issued in 2014 not Feb 2022 - NIA
Michy gives unexpected response to Shatta Wale’s request for a collaboration
Wakaso, Ati Zig, 9 other players who were dropped from latest Ghana squad
Related Articles: