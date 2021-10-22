Increase transport fares, fuel prices are too high – Commercial drivers

• Fuel prices have been increased by 7%

• Commercial drivers want transport fares increased



• Drivers are waiting for directives from GPRTU to increase fares



Commercial drivers in the country are calling on the government and transport unions to increase transport fares since fuel prices have gone up.



Fuel prices were increased by 7% over the weekend meanwhile, transport fares remain the same.



According to some drivers, they are waiting for directives from the transport unions to increase fares.



The Ghana Private Road Transport Union however says, it will consider increasing transport fares before December if fuel price hikes continue.

Speaking to some commercial drivers, they posited that, the government should reduce fuel prices or stop increasing it if they won’t be allowed to increase transport fares accordingly.



“Sometimes we don’t hear that fuel prices have been increased, we get to the filling stations before we get to know that it has been increased. They should stop it, we are just waiting for them to increase transport fares”, one of them told GhanaWeb.



The commercial drivers say they are unable to make the expected profit due to the current price of petroleum products and their inability to increase transport fares.



“They are increasing fuel prices but transport fares are still the same. We are not making enough profit. Passengers are not coming like they used to, meanwhile, we are buying expensive fuel, they should let us increase the fares”, another driver said.



