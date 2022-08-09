Increased foreign investment is a must for Ghana – Joe Ghartey

Joe Ghartey

Source: peacefmonline

Presidential Aspirant of the New Patriotic Party, Hon Joe Ghartey has said that the country should do all it can to continue to attract foreign investment.

Hon. Ghartey who is the author of Ghana’s leading legal text on foreign investment, Doing Business and Investing in Ghana, made this comment he had successful meetings with business leaders interested in a wide range of business.



He used the occasion to brief the business leaders on the legal framework for doing business and investing in Ghana. For those interested in the petrochemical sector, Joe Ghartey informed the potential investors of recent developments in the petrochemical industry in Ghana including the establishment of an institutional framework for the sector which is seeking to create a petrochemical hub.



Other areas investors showed interest in were large-scale mining, ICT, education and renewable energy.

The investors asked about Ghana’s economic situation but after discussions, it was agreed that the current situation would not last forever and should not influence medium to long-term investments.



Joe Ghartey returned to Ghana on the 8th of August after a week of successful business promotion in the United Kingdom.