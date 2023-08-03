Increased port tariffs by GPHA unacceptable – GUTA laments

GUTA President, Dr Joseph Obeng

The Ghana Union of Trader of Association (GUTA) is kicking against what it describes as astronomical increases in port tariffs that have been announced by the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA).

President of the Union, Dr Joseph Obeng, in a statement said the announcement comes as a surprise to its members who have been severely impacted from the effects of increased taxes and levies introduced in recent times.



He further noted that the recent decision by the GPHA is unacceptable as it would influence increases in shipping line charges amid the current economic challenges plaguing the country.



“We call on GPHA to suspend the implementation of these new tariffs, coming a year after the last increase, and engage stakeholders as the adverse impact of these increases would further compound the high cost of doing business,” the GUTA president stated.



Read the full statement below:



GHANA UNION OF TRADERS ASSOCIATION (GUTA)

PRESS RELEASE



INCREASED PORT TARIFFS NOT ACCEPTABLE



2nd August, 2023 Accra



The attention of the Ghana Union of Traders’ Association (GUTA) has been drawn to astronomical increases in Port Tariffs, that have been announced by the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA).



The announcement comes as a surprise to our members, who continue to reel under the effects of the many taxes and levies that have been introduced in recent times, as well as the economic challenges plaguing the country.



And also, at this time that the port authorities themselves have been complaining about low traffic at the country’s ports due to high cost of doing business, this decision would further influence increases in shipping line charges.

We call on GPHA to suspend the implementation of these new tariffs, coming a year after the last increase, and engage stakeholders as the adverse impact of these increases would further compound the high cost of doing business.







DR. JOSEPH OBENG



President, GUTA