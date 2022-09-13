3
Menu
Business

Increasing transport fares is a must, we have been charitable with Ghanaians - GPRTU

Trotro Image Transport fares are set to increase

Tue, 13 Sep 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has justified the announcement to raise transportation fares.

According to Abass Imoro, the GPRTU’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Ghanaians should be grateful to the GPRTU for waiting so long before deciding to raise fares.

He lamented that the rise in fuel prices had influenced his decision.

He explained that they had kept the old prices for several months, beginning in May.

However, they could no longer withstand the heat.

He was speaking on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM’s Nyankonton Mu Nsem.

Abass Ibrahim Imoro wondered why the media did not commend them for not raising transportation fares despite rising fuel prices.

“The media should applaud us for sticking to the old fares for so long.” We deserve praise for taking such a risk.

We had asked the government to intervene in the matter, but they were unable to do so. So, at this point, we have no choice but to raise transportation fares. The drivers have made significant sacrifices for Ghanaians.

When asked what would be the percentage of the transport fares, he said “exercise patience. We would soon announce the new increment. We are still deliberating on the way forward. The moment we agree on the percentage, we will announce it to Ghanaians.”

He went on to say that the harsh economic realities of today are affecting every Ghanaian, including drivers.

The 10% threshold that we agreed on to increase fares when fuel prices rise has risen to more than 21%. We need to raise our fares so that we don’t go out of business. We’re all struggling, so we have to share the burden.”

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama reveals details of a recent conversation with Kufuor
Watch Oppong Nkrumah's shock after Akufo-Addo's question
'I'm not so sure if Aisha Huang was deported or fled the country' – Akufo-Addo
Aisha Huang: Evidence provided to support claims of CSSMA president
Mahama lists bills he foots since 2017
Mahama replies Dame
Akufo-Addo slams SC critics
Meet the Labour MP providing oversight over UK exchequer
Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Foreign leaders banned from attending with private jets
Aisha Huang dines with top officials – Prof Aning alleges
Related Articles: