Increment in utility tariffs: Life is becoming unbearable - Ghana Hotels Association

Member of Ghana Hotels Association, Denzel Kwesi Humpreys, has averred that life is becoming unbearable for Ghanaians amidst the current economic hardship.

His comment came on the back of the new tariff increment announced by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) on Monday, August 15, 2022.



Mr Humpreys said hotels cannot pass on the cost of 27. 15% increment in electricity and 12.55% water tariffs to customers.



He explained that rolling over the high cost of utilities to customers will prevent customers from patronizing their services and hotel rooms.



Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express on Monday, August 15, 2022, Humpreys said, “you can’t obviously pass on bills to customers because at the end of the day then nobody will show up at your hotel and it is quite difficult.”



“We have to make way for the rates that we are taking as of two years ago because you can’t just say okay electricity tariffs have gone up so my room rate will have to go up automatically. It is making life difficult to tell you the truth,” he stated.

The PURC noted that these new tariffs will take effect from Thursday, September 1, 2022.



In a press statement sighted by GhanaWeb, the Executive Secretary of PURC, Dr. Ishmael Ackah, noted that "In balancing the interests of service providers and consumers, the PURC acknowledged that the very economic variables that have occasioned the steep increases proposed by the service providers also affect consumers."



"The Commission admitted, however, that some level of increases in utility tariffs were inevitable if the nation was to avoid another dumsor and its attendant effects including job losses. The Commission, therefore, decided to increase the average end-user tariff for electricity by 27.15% and water by 21.55% effective September 1, 2022," part of the release read.



Dr Ackah stated that these rates represented the positions of all stakeholders in the utility space in line with sections 3(c) of PURC Act 1997 (Act 538).



