Independent Power Producers disagree with cost recovery tariff demand by ECG

ECG is asking for 148% increment in electricity tariff



The Chamber of Independent Power Producers, Distributors, and Bulk Consumers say they do not agree with ECG’s demand for a 148% increase in tariffs.



ECG in a proposal to PURC is demanding a 148% increment in electricity tariff, covering the period 2019 and 2022 and this includes the cost recovery tariff.



Chief Executive of the Chamber, Elikplim Komla Apetorgbor, noted that the electricity company has been deficient in its revenue collection.

Speaking to JoyBusiness he said, “I disagree with their cost recovery tariff proposal. In tariff setting, there are two basic objectives or requirements we have to make”.



“We first look at a requirement with cost recovery that is pricing the tariff should recover the total cost of production after any subsidies. Then, we have what we call cost-reflective tariff; under the reflectiveness, we are talking about prices equaling the marginal cost of production”, he pointed out.



He added that the cost recovery objective is unequal to the cost-reflective objective.



“So to allow ECG or PURC to give a cost recovery tariff, we imply that consumers will be paying for the company’s inefficiencies.”



ECG also proposed an average increase of 7.6% in tariff over the next four years to cover Distribution Service Charges (DSC) while attributing the high increase in the Distribution Service Charges to the gap that has developed over the years between the actual cost recovery tariff and the PURC approved tariffs as well as the cost of completed projects.