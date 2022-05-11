0
Menu
Business

Independent Power Producers disagree with cost recovery tariff demand by ECG

Electricity Supply 44 ECG wants a 148% increase in tariffs

Wed, 11 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

ECG has been ineffective in revenue collection

ECG is asking for 148% increment in electricity tariff

Cost recovery objective is not equal to cost-reflective objective

The Chamber of Independent Power Producers, Distributors, and Bulk Consumers say they do not agree with ECG’s demand for a 148% increase in tariffs.

ECG in a proposal to PURC is demanding a 148% increment in electricity tariff, covering the period 2019 and 2022 and this includes the cost recovery tariff.

Chief Executive of the Chamber, Elikplim Komla Apetorgbor, noted that the electricity company has been deficient in its revenue collection.

Speaking to JoyBusiness he said, “I disagree with their cost recovery tariff proposal. In tariff setting, there are two basic objectives or requirements we have to make”.

“We first look at a requirement with cost recovery that is pricing the tariff should recover the total cost of production after any subsidies. Then, we have what we call cost-reflective tariff; under the reflectiveness, we are talking about prices equaling the marginal cost of production”, he pointed out.

He added that the cost recovery objective is unequal to the cost-reflective objective.

“So to allow ECG or PURC to give a cost recovery tariff, we imply that consumers will be paying for the company’s inefficiencies.”

ECG also proposed an average increase of 7.6% in tariff over the next four years to cover Distribution Service Charges (DSC) while attributing the high increase in the Distribution Service Charges to the gap that has developed over the years between the actual cost recovery tariff and the PURC approved tariffs as well as the cost of completed projects.

“The result of ECG’s tariff proposal for the next five years shows an approximately 148% increase on the current DSC1 in 2022 and an average increase of 7.6% year on year from 2023 to 2026. The high increase in the DSC1 for the year 2022 could be attributed to the gap that has developed over the years between the actual cost recovery tariff and the PURC approved tariffs as well as the cost of completed projects”.

Watch the latest episode of BizTech below;





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Know the hometowns and birth places of all Ghana’s presidents
Dr. Bawumia gifts viral ‘starboy’ taxi driver GH¢20,000
Here are 10 MPs with PhDs in Ghana’s 8th Parliament
Jessica Opare-Saforo suffers E-Levy deduction, goes berserk
The story of the former Black Stars captain who lost his wife to a GFA President
Trader in tears after taxi driver returned GH¢8,000 she left in his car
Kotoko and three other clubs whose formation were inspired by Hearts
Maybe he is not ready - GFA offer update on Salisu chase after Kurt Okraku's visit
Four Ghanaian business moguls who own football clubs
I am not happy with the economy – Gabby Otchere-Darko
Related Articles: