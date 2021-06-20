Independent Power Producers paid US$937 million by government since 2017

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has disclosed that government paid US$937.5 million to Independent Power Producers (IPPs) as excess capacity charges in the last four years.
Appearing before Parliament on Thursday to answer questions on payments to IPPs, Mr. Ofori-Atta told the lawmakers that the payments were made to three companies. These were AKSA, which received an amount of US$347.2 million; Karpowership, which was paid US$359 million; and Cenpower, which received US$231.3 million.
Meanwhile, the Minister also told Parliament that GH¢10bn worth of bonds were sold by the government to the Bank of Ghana in 2020.
He said this in response to a question posed by the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, on the total amount of temporary advances from the Bank of Ghana to government last year.
Mr. Ofori-Atta said there were no temporary advances from the central bank to government in 2020, but added that repayment of the GH¢10 billion of bonds will commence in November 2022.
- Access to capital ranks high as inhibitor to doing business in Ghana
- Total revamp of security needed in financial sector - Prof. Bokpin
- Prices of global commodities as of June 18
- Here is how the cedi is performing against major foreign currencies as of June 18
- Govt secures ¢1.86bn from 7-year bond
- Read all related articles