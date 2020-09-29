Infinix unveils Hot 10 and smart tv

Infinix launched its new Hot 10

Source: Infinix Ghana

Infinix, a global leader in the consumer electronics market, launched its new Hot 10 & X1 smart TV today. Infinix is always committed to providing a great user experience for customers. T

he new product was launched to reinforce the company’s “smart device + mobile connectivity” strategy, as it is determined to drive changes in the industry and offer high-quality smart TVs with the best value-for-money for customers around the world.



Based on AIoT, Infinix is set to create an ecosystem of “smartphones + mobile connectivity service + home appliances + digital accessories”, and Infinix is launching smart TVs to drive AIoT and help customers live a future smart life today starting from integrating multiple smart devices together.



The most powerful gaming and entertainment Smartphone to date has been unveiled today by premium online-driven smartphone brand, Infinix. Bigger, faster and longer lasting, the new HOT 10 is designed for and targeting the youth market, made up of Generation Zs and Millennials.



Encased in a shining new geometric design that is sleek and stylist, the new device is set to provide users with unlimited fun, unlimited entertainment and unlimited possibilities.



The new HOT 10 comes in fourX mesmerizing color designs such as,as, Obsidian black, ocean wave, Amber Red and moonlight jade, all at a favorable the price range of GHS 599 to 769.



More Power For Unlimited Fun



For the first time in the HOT series, the new phone will have the powerful MediaTek Helio G70 with MediaTek HyperEngineHyper Engine Game Technology chip, giving it a 123% upgrade on single CPU frequency and a 64% upgrade on the Multi CPU frequency compared with the previous HOT version. The excellent fluency and stability provided by the MediaTek Helio G70 chip will give users the experience of “Extreme Speed” as they immerse themselves in game play freely, anytime, anywhere. MediaTek HyperEngine Game Technology ensures your smartphone always keeps up with you. It features an intelligent resource management engine that ensures sustained performance and longer gameplay Intelligent, dynamic management of CPU, GPU and memory according to active measurements of power, thermal and gameplay factors. Smoother performance in heavy-loading game engines, demanding scenes and intense gameplay. Enhanced power efficiency and connectivity enhancements for even longer and uninterrupted gameplay. Together with its larger screen, the HOT 10 has all the makings of a top choice for game lovers.



Unparalleled immersive gameplay and video viewing



Bringing users more screen space with a new large 6.78-inch screen, the new HOT 10 boasts a resolution of up to 720x1640 together with an Infinity-O display. This treats users to a bigger vision and greater horizon for their viewing pleasure, greatly enhancing the entertainment and game play experience. What’s more, the 6.78 inch display screen is only 9 mm thick, providing a comfortable feel for users.





Long battery duration



Say farewell to embarrassing low power shutdowns, as the new HOT 10 will have a large upgraded 5200mAh battery. The battery potential (i.e. the battery life) has also been improved through hardware technology - Infinix’s unique hardware power-saving technology, power marathon tech - to ensure long battery life. And the results of countless experiments in Infinix’s battery lab – the phone’s battery is able to have an effective capacity of no less than 80% even after 800 charge and discharge circulations. That is equivalent to the number of times a phone would be charged by users in a span of 2-3 years.



With this innovation, users can count on a reliable and consistent performance regardless of how long they are in-game or binge watching.



Direct your own shoots with the help of AI



The new HOT 10 comes with impressive hardware and software in the camera department.



Its high-resolution 8MP wide-angled front camera is paired with AI smart beautification where you can be your own director, shooting how you wish and letting technology do the rest.



Its 16MP quad rear camera comes with a super night view mode, making even the dimmest subject shine under magnificently.



Users will also be pleasantly surprised with the auto picture correction function that will clear up those rush shots, so no more worries over blurry pictures during those magic photo moments.

The HOT 10 also has a 40mm macro camera making it easy to grasp the subtleties of the view and restore the sense of details.



Cinematic quality sound



A truly immersive audio experience awaits users in the new phone, thanks to DTS audio processing technology. This will allow users to level up the sound effect for their enjoyment and even personalized sound effects to better enjoy the audio experiences while watching their favorite movies or listening to music or gaming.



Dual mode security protection for your phone



The HOT 10 also offers both facial recognition and fingerprint unlock functions to allow users to access their phones seamlessly. This dual protection provides users with an easy unlock alternative, especially when users have their masks on during the current Covid-19 pandemic. The rear fingerprint unlock function also takes into account users’ mobile grasping habit, making it intuitive and allowing photos to be taken when there’s a need to take a quick snap.



“We are very proud to bring you the latest in the HOT series. The HOT 10 is indeed designed for a smarter life, especially with the XOS 7.0. The XOS7.0 features a new visual design with trendy and rich color to enhance excellent user experience. It is not only combined with intelligent features such as Smart Scanner, Ear-sensor Receiver, Ulife etc., but also boasts outstanding performance and the latest native android features. We are confident that both our fans and new users will be amazed by the HOT 10’s power in terms of both hardware and software. It will certainly provide them with unlimited fun and possibilities!” said Charlie Cao ,country managerXXX, XXX of Infinix Mobile.



Availability



HOT 10 will be available globally in September XXX with first launches in AfricanXXX markets. In Ghanaian XXX market, the product will be available on September 30thXXXXXX 2020at XXXX on www.gh.xpark.com and all mobile phone shops across the country ..



Specifications of the HOT 10:





Android TV helps to create a home entertainment center



The Infinix X1 Android TV makes it easier to get more from your TV. Access 400,000+ movies and shows, play music and games, cast from any device onto your TV, and add the apps you use most - all with Android TV.







Infinix has a precise insight into African users' love for music, so X1 is preloaded with Boomplay Music, the most popular music app in Africa. While enjoying a massive library of music, they can also project the music videos of their idols on the big screen of X1 to turn their living room into the scene of a live show.



X1 will become the center for the reunions of families and friends, as they will have many topics to talk about from the hot TV series Game of Thrones to Africa’s top dating show Hello Mr. Right as well as the best hip-hop songs in the world.



Enjoy an immersive experience with your frameless HD home theater



The 55-inch X1 smart TV comes with the UHDT panel, the powerful Quad Core processor, and an 8GB flash memory for higher speed of the display and smoother operation. The X1 supports multiple display modes including HDR10+ (for the 55-inch ones) and HLG.



Through the optimization of backlighting, the brightness of the 55-inch X1 smart TV can be up to 350 nits. Thanks to the image enhancement engine Epic 2.0 developed by Infinix, the X1 smart TV is able to provide unprecedented HD images.

Infinix adopts a frameless design, which represents a global trend for high-end TVs in 2020, for the X1 smart TV. A frameless design substantially increases the screen-to-body ratio. A larger screen provides better visual enjoyment for viewers and delivers a bigger visual impact for them.



Meanwhile, the frameless design of X1 enables it to be perfected integrated into home design. As the back panel of X1 is made of metal, the TV looks not just thinner and slimmer, but also more beautiful and more rugged.



To create an immersive home theater experience, X1 also comes with the 24W high-quality speakers (for 43-inch and 55-inch products), and supports Dolby Audio and AAC sound effects. Combined with Boomplay, based on big data of music to conduct professional voice calibration, allowing you to lie down on the couch and watch your favorite movie in the most comfortable manner immersed in a home theater created by X1.



You can also invite some friends to watch a movie together. Yes, you may enjoy popcorn, beer and soda, but X1 will definitely play the leading role at the party.



With AIoT, the future is now



In addition to the massive content and the frameless home theater experience, the Infinix X1 smart TV also comes with an AIoT-based feature for screen projection, so that you can project interesting stuff like YouTube videos from your smartphone or PC to the TV screen and share them with others.



This feature will turn the TV screen of X1 into an extended display of your smartphone or PC with the Infinix Life app based on protocols such as DLNA, AirPlay, and Chromecast, so that you can interact with and switch between different screens seamlessly for a better experience of working, gaming or entertainment.



The release of X1 will help to create an AIoT ecosystem and improve the user experience for African customers. In this sense, X1 is not just a new product, but also an upgraded lifestyle for local customers. It will enable them to live a future smart life today, as the future is really now.

Source: Infinix Ghana