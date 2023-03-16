0
Inflation drops marginally to 52.8% in February

Dec Inflation 1024x681 Non-food inflation stood at 47.9%

Thu, 16 Mar 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Inflation in Ghana fell for the second month in 2023, February, to 52.8% after an increase for 19 months.

The Ghana Statistical Service’s latest data released on Wednesday, 15th March 2023 indicates that the Consumer Price Index for February 2023, was 168.7 relative to 110.4 for February 2022 using the linked series.

This means that in the month of February 2023, the general price level was 52.8% higher than in February 2022.

Month-on-month inflation between January 2023 and February 2023 recorded a 1.9% decrease.

Per the data, food inflation also stood at 59.1 % as against 61.0% in January. Month-on-Month food inflation was 2.0%.

Non-food inflation stood at 47.9%.

