Inflation for August hits 33.9%, highest in 21 years

Ghana’s consumer price inflation for August 2022 has hit a 21-year record high of 33.9%, according to the Ghana Statistical Service.

This means that prices of goods and services went up by 2.2% between July and August 2022.



July’s inflation stood at 31.7%.



Government’s statistician, Samuel Kobina Annim, who announced the rate on September 14, 2022, said for the first time in 2022, month-on-month inflation was 1.9%, the lowest this year.



Meanwhile, the Eastern region recorded the highest inflation rate of 41%, while the Upper East region recorded the lowest rate of 22.8%.



Food inflation stood at 34.4%, non-food inflation was 33.6%, and inflation for locally produced items was 33.4%.

Inflation for imported items, the government statistician said stood at 35.2%.



