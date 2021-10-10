0
Inflation in both advanced and emerging markets to peak in last months of 2021 – IMF projects

Sun, 10 Oct 2021 Source: 3news.com

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said despite recent increases in headline inflation in both advanced and emerging market economies, long-term inflation expectations remain anchored.

Looking ahead, the IMF said, headline inflation is projected to peak in the final months of 2021 but is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels by mid-2022 for most economies.

But, it added, given the recovery’s uncharted nature, considerable uncertainty remains, and inflation could exceed forecasts for a variety of reasons.

“Clear communication, combined with appropriate monetary and fiscal policies, can help prevent ‘inflation scares’ from unhinging inflation expectations,” the Bretton Woods Institution stated.



