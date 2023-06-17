Initiate strategies to transform Ghanaian economy – Dr K.Y Amoako

The President and Founder of the African Centre for Eco­nomic Transfor­mation (ACET), Dr K.Y Amoako, has called on the government to prepare and initiate strategies to transform the Ghanaian economy.

He said the next two and a half decades between 2025 and 2050 would remain critical moments for the transformation of Ghana.



Dr Amoako, who made the observation in Accra on Wednes­day during the 5th Made in Africa Leadership conference, a Pan-Af­rican leadership enhancement con­ference for African leaders, said 2025 would mark the beginning of the second quarter of the 21st century and the period the new government would assume power in the country.



The two-day event, organised by the Breakfast Club Africa (BCA) Leadership on the theme ‘Making Africa work for Africans: collaborations and partnerships’, was attended by Chief Executive Officers, Managing Directors, and captains of industry from about 19 countries.



Dr Amoako, who had worked with the World Bank and United Nations for several decades, said Ghana had achieved a lot and was a champion of Pan-Africanism and integration of Africa.



However, he said there was much to be done to address poverty and promote the so­cio-economic development of the country.

Dr Amoako said in line with the development agenda of Ghana for the next 25 years, the ACET had developed a programme to seek the inputs of the various political parties and stakeholders on the social, political, and economic policies of the country.



Dubbed Compact with Ghana, Dr Amoako said the programme was to engage the various political actors and stakeholders to seek their views on policies for the development of the country.



Dr Amoako said his vision for a united and prosperous Africa would require an economic, social, and political transformation of African economies.



He called for effective and transformative leadership to promote the development of the African continent.



The Board Chairperson of the BCA Leadership, Madam Charity Chanda Lumpa, who spoke on leadership, said it was critical for the development of Africa, saying effective leadership required resil­ience and adaptation.

She said leaders should not be autocratic and should have the ability to understand and be empa­thetic to the emotions and needs of their subordinates.











Watch BizTech and BizHeadlines below













