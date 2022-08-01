Innovate to stay in business - Minister tells business community

Shirley Ayorkor-Botchwey, Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Minister

Tight competition in crowded markets and current global happenings requires that local producers and manufacturers would go beyond their limitations, and innovate to meet the changing needs of the market and to stay in business, says Shirley Ayorkor-Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

In a speech read on her behalf at the sixth edition of the Global Business Quality Award and Summit on the theme: "Celebrating Decades of Quality Global Brands in Ghana” in Accra, the minister also asked local manufacturers and producers to explore existing opportunities in the single continental market.



According to Ayorkor-Botchwey, government is poised to empower the private sector to export to other African countries underpinned by its national action plan for boosting intra-African trade and the national export development strategy.



“These are designed to transform the Ghanaian economy and position the country as a new manufacturing hub of the region,” she said.

The minister further commended the organisers of the awards for recognising and rewarding the efforts of businesses that are committed to building quality and lasting brands.



“It is refreshing to know that these companies, irrespective of the strides they make, get to be acknowledged and celebrated for being able to keep their heads above these global waters,” she noted.



The Global Business Award and Summit is an annual event of the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana that gives recognition to individuals and companies – local and foreign – operating in Ghana for their commitments to improving the quality delivery of goods and services, and open to innovation and cutting edge technologies that add value to their products and services.