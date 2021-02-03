Innovative duo from BlueCrest University College create Smart Bin to curb the spread of Coronavirus

Felix Botwe and Ernest Ghansah BlueCrest University College duo created a Smart Bin

Day in day out the world gets more digitized in the bid to make life easier. From the creation of power banks to wireless headphones, to GPS trackers, and many more, we’re on a digital journey that looks very promising.

The occurrence of COVID-19 brought a lot of things to a standstill, but for BlueCrest students, there was an easy transition to enable them to keep learning and keep their innovative juices flowing.



Felix Botwe and Ernest Ghansah, both BlueCrest Presidential Scholarship awardees studying Information Technology, created a Smart Bin as a way of contributing to help curb the spread of COVID-19.



Studies have proven that one of the ways of contracting the virus is by coming into contact with a contaminated surface. With this information and the knowledge of the core concept of programming acquired through studies in BlueCrest, the duo created a bin that opens and closes without any contact.



The Smart Bin created by Felix and Ernest uses an ultrasonic sensor to detect obstacles in front of it, causing it to open when an object is placed in front of it, and close after a few seconds.



The prototype created has two LED lights in front; one green and one red. The green light comes on when the bin is open, and the red light blinks continuously to indicate that the bin is full.

Felix and Ernest are both semester 4 students with a love for technology and solving problems. Both gentlemen are working to graduate as professional full-stack web and software developers.



Well done guys! Cheers to higher heights!



BlueCrest College has been a pioneer in introducing technology-based education, online teaching, and blended learning in the region. All the students of the college are successfully completing their semesters using these means during the COVID-19 situation,



