Insecurity crisis in Upper West could be a disincentive for investors – Security Analyst

Adib Saani121212212121.png Security Analyst, Adib Saani

Tue, 27 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Security Analyst, Adib Saani, has expressed concern over the ongoing insecurity crisis in the Upper West and its economic implications.

According to him, the recent situation could be a disincentive for investors who may be interested in making key investments in the region which have vast potential and resources.

Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb Business, the Security Analyst urged government to quickly take stringent measures aimed at bringing peace and stability to the region.

“The major players in the mining industry in particular who have already invested heavily in the region, as well as those who may be planning to invest in the region, may be discouraged if the situation persists.”

“Government intervention is much required now to resolve this issue,” he added.

In the last couple of weeks, the Upper West region has been experiencing a number of violent incidents such as mob attacks, robbery, kidnapping and murder.

These acts have resulted in security among residents and non-residents in the region with security agencies expanding their presence in order to address the situation.

MA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
