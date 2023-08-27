Inside the magnificent Assin Kushea Palace which would be used for tourism promotion

In the early the days of civilization, castle and forts were the residing places of rule and authority for most Kings and Queens and their subjects.

In Ghana, there are many notable castles, forts and palaces erected for many Kings, Queens and their descendants.



While some of these castles and forts have become historical buildings and others left to rot, the ongoing construction of the Assin Kushea Palace has gained traction on social media.



Located in the Central Region of Ghana, the magnificent palace sits on a large acre of land [7.4 acres] which is said to belong to the region's paramount chief of the Owirenkyi Traditional Area, Nana Prah Agyensaim VI.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb via YouTube and posted by EfyaKimora, the Assin Kushea Palace is endowed with a botanical garden, a zoo, massive courtyard and several rooms with kingly and queenly artifacts.



Notable in the viral video is the erection of various dog statutes scattered in the court yard which is said to depict the Chief’s [Nana Prah Agyensaim VI] Aduana Clan, which has its totem as a dog.



It is however said that Nana Prah Agyensaim VI is building the fortress to promote tourism in the region and town as he would not personally reside in the palace upon completion.

When completed, the Assin Kushea Palace in the Central Region of Ghana could presumably become the biggest in Africa based on the magnificent pillars used and land size.



Also on the palace walls depicts an array of African proverbs, various artifacts, animals, birds among many others.



MA/KPE