Insite Media College elects new SRC Executives

Electoral Commissioner of Insite Media College, Edem Tamakloe

Source: Insite Media College

Insite Media College which is one of the best media schools in the country currently elects new SRC Executives.

The election was held at the school premises at Santa Maria Blue Kiosk Junction.



The election was conducted at the premises of the school at Sowutwom, Accra.



The SRC President-elect polled 53 votes to beat the competition from his contenders, Gmalu Kenneth Ngeyan who polled 44, and George Kesson Annan who had 16 votes.



According to the Electoral Commissioner, a total voter turnout of 141 with 1 rejected ballot was recorded.



Head of the broadcast journalism department of Insite Media College, Edem Tamakloe in a solidarity message thanked the students of the institute for conducting incident-free elections noting that management is impressed by the matured manner in which students of the institute behaved.

He however thanked the EC officials for conducting an election devoid of any discrepancies.



The newly elected President of Insite Media College, Nyonyo Martin Kwaku in his acceptance speech thanked the entire student body for their support and further advised his colleague executives to work hand in hand with him to help promote and protect the welfare of students and safeguard the dignity of Insite Media College to grow to the highest level.



The new SRC president said he is committed to dialogue with the school administration to resolve all issues bothering students but stressed he would not bow down to pressure.



According to him, he would aggressively pursue the interest of students no matter what it takes.



The newly elected executives included Amoako Cindy Adwoa, Vice President, Sarpong Portia Elorm, General Secretary, Sulemana Fidaus, Organizer Ansong Dwamena Kwesi Deputy Organizer, and Uswatu Mustapha Darifu, Hostel president.

The occasion was graced by the Administrator of the institute, Mr Tommy Vandyck Dodoo.







