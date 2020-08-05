Press Releases

Institute of Public Relations (IPR), Ghana to inaugurate 12th executive council

IPR

The Institute of Public Relations, Ghana (IPR) will inaugurate its 12th Executive Council on Wednesday 5th August, 2020 at a virtual ceremony. The 17-member Council will serve for two years from 2020 to 2021.

The ceremony which would be officiated by the President will see the swearing-in of the chairpersons of the various standing committees to support the executive committee execute their mandate.



Per Article VII of the Institute's Constitution, the Executive Council is entrusted with the general responsibility for the management of the affairs of the Institute. The Council shall among other things have the power;



1. to do everything that is permitted by law to be done by the Institute and that is incidental or conducive to the attainment of the aims of the Institute;



2. to discipline members;



3. to appoint members to serve on Boards, Committees or Agencies and the power to make, alter or repeal rules and regulations for the management of the Institute.

The Executive Council is composed of the five-member Executive Committee, the Chairpersons of the Standing Committees/Boards and the immediate past President of the Institute.



The Chair of the 12th Executive Council is Mawuko Afadzinu, Head, Marketing and Communication, Stanbic Ghana. He takes over from Madam Elaine Sam, the immediate past President of the Institute.



According to Mawuko Afadzinu, “the collective wellbeing of the nation is greatly influenced by and reflected in the quality of communication in the country.



To that extent he explained, “the 12th IPR Ghana Executive Council will be guided by IPR’s unwavering commitment to the pursuit of excellence in all spheres of professional communication, bearing in mind the centrality of quality professional development, the importance of healthy engagements among different publics and pockets of interest, and the desire to meaningfully contribute to relevant matters of national interest”.

Source: Institute of Public Relations

