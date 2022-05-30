Insurance Commission calls for prompt settlement of claims of ECOWAS Brown Card holders

Dr. Justice Ofori is Commissioner of Insurance

Ghana National Bureau to digitize issuance and authentication of ECOWAS Brown Card

Motorists lament delay in payment of claims



ECOWAS Brown card facilitates free movement for international motorists within the community



Commissioner of Insurance, Dr. Justice Ofori, has stated that Motor Insurance Companies should liaise with the Ghana National Bureau to ensure that claims under the ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance scheme by motorists.



His calls come after complaints of the delay in payment of compensation to road accident victims within the ECOWAS sub-region.



Dr, Justice Ofori was speaking at the 40th anniversary celebration of the ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Day held by the National Insurance Commission (NIC) on Monday, May 30, 2022.

“We recognize the challenges associated with the prompt and fair compensation to victims, and as regulators, we shall collaborate among ourselves to ensure that these and other bottlenecks within the Scheme are addressed.”



“On my part as the Commissioner of Insurance, I shall continue to work with the Ghana National Bureau to ensure that victims of cross-border motor accidents receive what is due to them.”



Chairman of the Ghana National Bureau, Henry Bukari, also speaking at the event, noted that plans are in place to digitize the issuance and authentication of the ECOWAS Brown Insurance Card to motorists that partake in cross-border trading within the sub-region.



“The Bureau intends to digitise its system in the issuance and the authentication of the Brown Card going forward,” he stated.



The objectives of the ECOWAS Brown Card include:

1. To facilitate free movement for international motorists within the community



2. To enable international carriers to comply with motor vehicle insurance requirements in force in the community member countries.



3. To enhance the development of trade and tourism exchanges among states.



4. To establish a common scheme for the settlement of claims arising from free movement of goods and persons within ECOWAS.



5. To offer to ECOWAS Insurance market the means to develop international links and exchanges

