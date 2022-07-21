Insurer discusses some importance of savings

Insurance broker, Agartha Maame Afua Arkorful

An insurance broker, Agartha Maame Afua Arkorful, has highlighted some reasons why it is important to cultivate the habit of saving.

According to her, saving is not a natural skill that comes to Ghanaians “and it’s also not something we’re born with but rather it’s something we should learn how to do.”



Speaking to Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess on ETV Ghana’s Girl Vibes show, she said, “You need to develop the interest and habit for it. It’s something you need to do continuously so you can get used to it.”



She noted that when it comes to the concept of saving, people need to understand that saving today will not change their whole life instantly as it takes time.



“It’ll pain to do it now but it will pay later rather than waiting for the damage you’ll later need money for to occur. If you’re a parent for instance and you have children to cater to or you have people who depend on you, at the end of the day you can’t say you won’t save but rather go into your account and withdraw money anytime someone in your family is sick or have an emergency to attend to. Saving a little amount of money daily, weekly, or monthly can help to take care of such emergencies,” she disclosed.

Agartha believes that if we all choose to practice this we will realize that it will help us a lot although it’s difficult it pays.



“When I started it was very difficult but I realized I’m doing this for my future and since we don’t know the future then nothing should prevent us from saving now,” she added.



She noted that one key factor to consider when saving is to find any financial institute you have researched about and think you will be comfortable saving with.



“You should also be careful and know who and where you’re banking with in order to avoid being scammed and losing your money,” she charged.