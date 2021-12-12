Integrity, pivotal for proper regulation of mining sector - Abu Jinapor

Samuel Abu Jinapor, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources

Source: GNA

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has called on stakeholders in the mining sector to put all hands on deck towards ensuring proper regulation of the sector.

The Minister noted that the mining sector would not be properly regulated unless all the stakeholders discharge their duties with integrity and transparency.



Mr Jinapor expressed these sentiments when he delivered the keynote address at the maiden Student Representative Council (SRC) Public Lecture of the Ghana School of Law, held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.



"We cannot regulate illegal mining if for example, the Inspectorate Division of the Minerals Commission failed to monitor the operations of mining or perform its work on the principles of integrity and transparency," the Minister added.



Mr Jinapor opined that it would be possible to sanitise the mining sector if all stakeholders work together in harmony.



"We can only get to the right conclusion in respect of sanitising the small-scale industry if we work as a team, thus, the Minerals Commission, the Minister, the Deputy Ministers, the Ministry and everyone work in the spirit of integrity and courage, then, we can move forward," Mr Jinapor emphasised.

The Minister spoke on the theme: "The legal regime of the mining sector in Ghana, history, challenges and the way forward", noting that, the fight against illegal mining was in sync with the President's vision of achieving a Ghana beyond aid.



The Minister said GH¢20million had been allocated in the 2022 Budget towards the fight against galamsey.



As part of efforts to promote responsible small-scale mining, the Minister said, the Ministry had instituted a Responsible Small-Scale Awards Mining Scheme.



The maiden edition of the awards will come off on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.



The event will be held annually to reward small-scale miners who adhered to the health, safety, and environmental standards of mining.

The Minister urged tertiary education institutions to come up with courses in mining to provide graduates with the requisite knowledge to help manage the industry better.



The Chairman of the Public Lecture and Director for Legal Education at the Ghana School of Law, Mr Kwasi Prempeh, expressed profound gratitude to the Minister for detailing the Ministry's agenda of ensuring a responsible mining regime.



Wonder Victor Kutor, the SRC President of the Ghana School of Law, in his remarks, applauded the efforts of the government in ensuring a sustainable and responsible mining sector.