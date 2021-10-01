Intelligent cameras to be installed at weighbridge stations

The action has become necessary because some staff of weighbridge stations take bribes

As part of measures to enhance compliance with the Axle Load Control regime, the Ministry of Roads and Highways will soon install intelligent cameras and height sensors at weighbridge stations.

The action has become necessary because some staff of weighbridge stations take bribes and allow overloading haulage trucks to circumvent the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (L.I 2180), without paying the required penalties.



It will also improve efforts at enforcing the recommendations in the Axle Load Control Programme and ECOWAS Supplementary Act that stipulated that six-axle vehicles should not load beyond 51 tons.



Mrs. Rita Ohene Sarfoh, the Director of Policy and Planning, Ministry of Roads and Highways, announced this in a speech read on her behalf, at a roundtable discussion, in Accra, on the effective implementation of the Axle Load Control program.



She said the Ministry would continue to collaborate with relevant institutions and stakeholders to resolve most of the challenges pertaining to the Axle Load regime.



Mrs. Ohene Sarfoh said most transporters overloaded their vehicles for economic gains at the expense of the investments made in the road infrastructure, resulting in the rapid deterioration of the road network.



The roundtable discussion was intended to deliberate on major challenges affecting the smooth implementation of the Axle Load Control program and share ideas to improve compliance by transporters.

The event, organized by the Ghana Shippers' Authority, brought together representatives from the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Ghana Highway Authority, Motor Transport, and Traffic Department, and Joint Association of Port Transport Union.



Mrs. Ohene Sarfoh underscored the need for stakeholders in the transport industry to intensify sensitization and campaigns to ensure compliance with the Axle Load regime.



Ms. Benonita Bismarck, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers' Authority, on her part, said the platform would provide the opportunity for stakeholders to find innovative and sustainable solutions to the transit trade value chain.



In that regard, she said, the Transit Shippers Committee was established to come up with interventions for effective compliance with the Axle Load Policy.



She said: "As you may be aware, the Axle Load Control Programme is a sub-regional intervention that is designed to ensure that all loaded trucks that ply our roads are within the prescribed and permissible axle load, gross weight, and dimension in accordance with the processes of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2021 (2180).