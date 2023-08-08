Intensify education on Cylinder Re-circulation Model before September rollout – LPG Marketers

File photo of gas cylinders'

Vice President of the Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Marketers Association, Gabriel Kumi, has expressed displeasure against the decision by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) to implement the Cylinder Re-circulation Model in September this year.

Speaking on behalf of the LPG Marketers Association, Kumi argued that the September timeline will not bode well for the implementation of the policy as it would result in misunderstandings among stakeholders.



In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM and monitored by GhanaWeb Business, Vice President of the Association urged for intensified public education before the policy is fully rolled-out.



“NPA has set next month for the implementation, and so we have less than a month and the public confusion indicates that consumers are not ready and so there is a need to educate the public on the model so that we don’t confuse the public in the roll-out of the model,” he noted.



“The current system is so entrenched that if you want to introduce a new system, you just don’t throw the old one out and suddenly introduce the new one, we have to do that slowly. Our initial discussion was that we should buy back all cylinders in the system because there are a lot of them out there that are obsolete and need to be changed, and it will be difficult to tell them to simply discard them and get new ones in anticipation of the model’s roll-out,” Kumi added.

Gabriel Kumi further stressed that the Association has been kept in limbo over the decision to adopt the Ghana Card as part of the policy’s implementation in September.



“Not until last week that the NPA had a press conference, I did not know the Ghana Card was going to be used in the policy’s implementation. There is little education on this policy, and so we have to take our time to ensure the people understand the policy before it is implemented, and we can even give ourselves up until January 2024 to roll it out,” Kumi bemoaned.



