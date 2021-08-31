Intensify education to increase Assemblies’ revenue - Joseph Korto

National Dean of Presiding Members, Joseph Korto

The National Dean of Presiding Members (PMs), Joseph Korto, has charged his fellow PMs to place a premium on education to increase internally generated funds of the Assemblies to transform communities.

“As education is the bedrock of growth and development and the only weapon that society can use to level up, I suggest we intensify education in our various metropolitan, municipal and districts to fight poverty, squalor and disease so as to improve lives,” he implored his fellow PMs.



Mr Korto appealed to members of the assemblies to offer their regional ministers maximum support to achieve revenue, health, water and sanitation goals to accelerate the growth and development of communities.



Making the call at the Greater Accra Regional conference of PMs, he lauded the efforts of Mr Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, for his innovations in keeping Accra clean and appealed to his fellows to offer the Minister maximum support to achieve his vision.



The conference brought together all the PMs in the region to deliberate on issues of security, water, sanitation, health, revenue generation, good governance and development and also serve as a training ground for members to strategise towards the growth and development of the region.

Mr Korto, who is also the Greater Accra Regional Dean of PMs, tasked his counterparts to ensure “sanitation and waste management form an integral part of our growth and development agenda to reduce poverty, disease and squalor in communities and take a cue from Mr Quartey’s ‘Operation clean your frontage’ and the demolition of unauthorised structures on waterways, among many other initiatives, which cannot yield positive impact without the support and assistance of the Assemblies.”.



He described the regional minister as a courageous leader with the high level of intelligence, who needed their support for the Greater Accra Region to work.



He appealed to the Executive and Legislative arms of government to take steps to improve the conditions of service of Assembly members across the country.



Dr Nana Ato Arthur, Head of Local Government Service, called on PMs to be innovative towards growth and development of Assemblies by avoiding contracts that could not receive adequate funding and thus make the assemblies have many uncompleted buildings or projects, which is an eyesore in community