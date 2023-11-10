Intensify fight against galamsey – Kuapa Kokoo to government

Cocoa farmers

Emmanuel Arthur, the Managing Director for Kuapa Kokoo Limited, has urged the government to intensify its efforts in the fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

Speaking at the 29th Annual Delegates Conference of the Kuapa Kokoo Association in Kumasi, Mr Arthur emphasised that galamsey activities are causing significant damage to cocoa farms, leading to the collapse of the cocoa industry.



Mr Arthur acknowledged the positive aspects of gold extraction but expressed concern about its adverse effects on cocoa farms. He called for controlled mining to protect cocoa farms, emphasising the need for immediate and vigorous action to curb illegal mining activities.



The Managing Director urged the government to go beyond lip service and take effective measures to address the menace.



During the conference, new executives were elected to steer the affairs of the Kuapa Kokoo Association. Mr James Agyekum was elected as President, with Mr Ernest Boateng as Vice President. Other elected officials include: Madam Cecelia Appainim as Treasurer and Mr Osei Yeboah Samuel as Assistant Treasurer.

Additionally, Mr Boateng Solomon, the Acting Executive Secretary for Kuapa Cocoa Cooperative Cocoa Farmers and Marketing Union Limited, called on the government to consider further increasing the cocoa price.



While acknowledging the recent price increase from GH¢800 to GH¢1,308, Mr Solomon stressed that it still falls short of covering the actual cost of production.



