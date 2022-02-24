Interior Ministry urged to expedite processes to clear imported bulletproof bullion vans

Bulletproof bullion van

Association of Bankers agitated over stalled bullion van imports

Police foil attempted bullion van attack



Cut bureaucracies involved in importing bullion vans



Member of the Defence and Interior Committee, Peter Toobu, says processes involved in the clearance of imported bulletproof vans should be fast-tracked to avert further attacks.



This follows agitations by the Association of Bankers over the bureaucracies involved in clearing the vans from the ports which have resulted in delays.



The Wa West MP, and Former Police Officer, queried the Interior ministry saying, “So, if we have agreed as a nation that we need to have standard vehicles to transport bulk cash, and the vehicles are in, whatever the bureaucratic processes are, can we try as much as possible to soften our stance at least to ensure that the bigger picture is what we are looking at?”

The Ghana Police Service on February 2022 notified the public of an attempted bullion van robbery at the industrial area in the Greater Accra Region.



They stated that the suspects “are being pursued by the Anti-Robbery teams.”



But Mr Toobu who believes clearing the vehicles from the ports should not take more than three or four days, said the Ministry has to treat the attacks on bullion vans as a matter that requires urgent actions.



“I’m sure tomorrow, we’d begin to have a look at it. This issue requires some form of urgency. And all of us understand that the life of the Police officer matters, the life of the driver in that vehicle matters, even the life of bystanders when there is robbery, matters," he noted.