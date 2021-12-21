Intermittent disruptions cause of Monday’s MoMo, Bundle challenges – MTN Ghana

Mobile money has improved the efficiency of money transactions

MTN users unable to access MoMo, Bundle services on Monday

Calls services impacted by disruptions



Users calls for compensation



Telecommunications giant MTN Ghana has rendered an apology to its customers for disruptions in mobile money and internet bundle services on Monday, December 21



This comes after users of the network on Monday expressed their challenges in accessing mobile money services.

A statement issued by the telecommunication said its technical team was working to resolve the intermittent issue on MoMo and Bundles services which lasted for a number of hours.



Meanwhile, other users of the network took to social media to complain over the inability to also make phone calls for the period.



On the other hand, some users of the network also requested that the company compensate them for the inconvenience caused.