International Youth Day,2020

International Youth Day gives an opportunity to celebrate and mainstream young peoples’ voices, actions and initiatives, as well as their meaningful, universal and equitable engagement. The celebration seeks to recognize the importance of youth participation in political, economic and social life and processes.

The theme of International Youth Day 2020, “Youth Engagement for Global Action” seeks to highlight the ways in which the engagement of young people at the local, national and global levels is enriching national and multilateral institutions and processes, as well as draw lessons on how their representation and engagement in formal institutional politics can be significantly enhanced.



At the international level, against the backdrop of an increasingly polarized world, the international system of governance is currently undergoing a crisis of legitimacy and relevance as trust in public institutions are eroding. In particular, this crisis is rooted in the need to strengthen the capacity of the international system to act in concert and implement solutions to pressing challenges and threats (examples include some of the worst contemporary conflicts and humanitarian emergencies, such as Syria and Myanmar, as well as global challenges, such as the COVID-19 outbreak and climate change).



YFM, as the number 1 urban youth radio station, recognizes the importance of youth participation in political, economic and social issues and processes and for that matter seeks to throw more light on and encourage youth participation in active politics.



Questions



1. What makes politics unattractive to the youth?



2. What attracts/attracted you to politics?



3. What should be done to make politics attractive to the youth?



4. What is an enabling environment for young people’s participation in politics, in particular young women?

5. What can parliaments, governments, political parties, and civil society do to increase young women and men’s representation in politics?



6. What are some of the most innovative alternative methods (marches, sit-ins…) to formal political participation that young people choose to bring about change and be heard?



7. How can we support more young people who would be interested in channelling their activism through formal political institutions?



8. What strategies and approaches have been successful in recruiting young men and women into political parties?



9. What can be done to support young MPs in their parliamentary career?



10. How can young parliamentarians better address gender equality and women empowerment? Are youth more likely to be active in combatting discrimination and gender-based violence?



11. How can we best measure youth political participation and policy influence?



12. The notion of politics being a dirty game and not a career path for the gentlewoman/man has become prevalent in our modern-day politics. What is your take on this saying?

13. How do you explain the low representation of young people in parliaments and governments around the world?



Resource Persons



Kabu Nartey



Kabu Nartey is a student political activist who has grown to become a full-fledged political advocate championing the need for youth involvement in active politics. The post-graduate student of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) who earned a degree from the same institution.



At the school’s 2019 Congregation, he was awarded the Most Promising Student Journalist and the Best Student in Print Journalism of his batch. After school, he made history by becoming the first recipient of the maiden Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Student Journalist of the Year.



The student leader has a weekly publication on national issues in the country with a famous tagline ‘Patriotic Epistles with Kabu Nartey’. He has written on very topical subjects advocating for good governance, patriotism and responsive leadership.



The young political activist and orator was also nurtured in the studios of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) under the mentorship of Akushika Acquaye of GTV.



Kabu Nartey who is a Communication Strategist doubles as a Political activist and a Kufuor Scholars Fellow.

Louisa Kwakye



Women’s participation in politics in Ghana is low, both at the local and the national level and this reflects the global trend of women’s participation in politics.



With this trend becoming worrying, Louisa Kwakye a passionate advocate for the involvement of women in politics has started so many initiatives for the increase in women in the politics of Ghana and the world at large.



She constantly organizes advanced initiatives which examine women’s participation in politics to suggest ways of enhancing women’s political participation



Louisa seeks to boost the confidence of women which seems to be a barrier to their involvement in politics and expel the archaic notion that politics is for men.



The entrepreneur also organizes training seminars for the female youth to equip them with skills and set them on the path to financial freedom.



Whenever you hear any activity on women’s empowerment and political advancement, you are sure to hear the name Louisa Kwakye.



Alswel Annan

Alswel Annan has made his name in the arena of student politics by challenging policies and the status quo in his position as the Communication Students President and subsequently, the SRC President of the Pentecost University. Alswel’s passion for politics did not end after completing his tenure of office at the school.



His burning desire to cause reforms in the educational policies of private institutions made him contest for the Presidency of Private Universities Students Association of Ghana (PUSAG) and he has proved to the world that he is the right man for the job.



The astute gentleman in his capacity as PUSAG President has secured exchange programs between private tertiary institutions in the country and the most prestigious universities in the UK.



Before being elected the PUSAG President, he served in the capacity of the Scholarship Committee Chairperson of the Association. Alswel secured scholarships for many brilliant but needy students and managed to gain international scholarships to some students who have attained their doctorate degrees in the process.



During the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, PUSAG led by Alswel started the ‘We’re Together In This’ campaign which saw the association distribute food items, PPEs and some cash to international students stranded in the country due to the border closure.



He is currently under the tutelage of some prominent Ghanaian politicians who are readying him to take over the mantle of leadership of his generation. And the promising young politician is giving his all to be great and change the political landscape in the country.



The young politician cum communication strategist is currently the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Joy4Fame Shipping Company Limited.

